FESCO and Kama Expand Cooperation in Automotive Logistics

FESCO Transport Group and Kama have agreed on expanding cooperation in organizing seamless logistics for car parts import, including those for Russia’s first serial electric car Atom.

The document was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum held last week in Vladivostok, FESCO said in a statement.

In the framework of cooperation, FESCO intends to expand the geography of car parts delivery to Kama’s facilities in Russia using its maritime and multimodal services.

The parties also plan to study options to develop AI-based technical solutions that can be implemented in organizing car parts transportation from Asia to Russia.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO