Китайский партнер в проекте «Терминал Забайкальск»
20.03.2024

FESCO Invites Chinese Partner into Terminal Zabaikalsk Project

    • FESCO Transport Group and China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co.,Ltd (Xi’an Free Trade Port) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at TransRussia 2024 international transport and logistics exhibition that started on Tuesday in Moscow.

    The parties intend to jointly develop Terminal Zabaikalsk transport and logistics hub at the railway station of Zabaikalsk on the Russia – China border.

    Xi’an Free Trade Port and FESCO plan to consider establishing a joint venture for the Terminal Zabaikalsk project and for developing logistics and terminal infrastructure in other locations.

    Terminal Zabaikalsk is an investment project initiated by FESCO to build a state of the art transport and logistics center including a container terminal, customs bonded warehouses, a dedicated railway station, railway approaches and other transport infrastructure.

    FESCO intends to invest into the project more than 4 billion rubles ($43.5 million).

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    




