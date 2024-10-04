FESCO Renews Contract for Operating Akkuyu Eastern Cargo Terminal

FESCO Transport Group has been awarded another contract for operating Eastern Cargo Terminal at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey from Rosatom’s Akkuyu Nuclear.

For the next three years FESCO will continue offering loading/unloading and transportation services, developing logistics infrastructure and handling vessels and cargo at the terminal.

FESCO was first appointed as single logistics operator of Eastern Cargo Terminal at Akkuyu in 2021. Since then, the group handled 45 vessel calls loading and unloading some 200,000 tons of cargo for the nuclear power plant under construction.

Photo: Rosatom