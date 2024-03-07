FESCO Changes Port of Transshipment for Bangladesh

FESCO Group has changed the port of transshipment for cargo from Chattogram (Chittagong) in Bangladesh to Vladivoestok in the Russian Far East.

Previously, containers were transshipped in Shanghai. Now, the Group has established a logistics hub to consolidate containers for containers from Southeast Asia in Ho Shi Minh and moved transshipment of Bangladesh there.

As a result, the transit time for containers from CHattogram to Vladivostok has reduced by more than 30% to 19 days on the average, the Group said in a statement.

Between Hp Shi Minh and Vladivostok, cargo is carried by the weekly FESCO Vietnam Direct Line (FVDL) served by three FESCO-owned container ships.

The first containers from Chattogram delivered via Ho Shi Minh arrived at Vladivostok on March 6.

FESCO also provides service for containers from Bangladesh to St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk with transshipment via Mundra in India.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO