New Block Train from Chengdu to Moscow via Mongolia

FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular block train from Chengdu in China to Russia via the territory of Mongolia as part of its FESCO Asia Land Border Shuttle service (FALB).

The first train has already reached Moscow, FESCO said in a statement, the next departure is scheduled on October 25. The transit time is 28 days. The service is planned to become weekly.

The service is aimed mainly for consumer goods. FESCO utilizes its own assets, which allow of controlling all the stages of the process, and offers door to door delivery.

FESCO Asia Landborder Shuttle offers delivery from Xian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Xiamen, Chengdu, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Ningbo, Wuhan, Hefei and Suzhou via Naushki, Dostyk, Altynkol and Zabaikalsk border crossings to Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Photo: FESCO