Volga-Dnepr Flies Medical Equipment from China to Moscow

Volga-Dnepr Airline has reported completing urgent delivery of medical equipment from China to Russia. During December 12-14, three charter flights were made to carry more than 130 tons of high-tech appliances and systems for hospitals in Moscow and Moscow region.

The cargo included automated drug dispensing systems, capsule packaging and automatic capsule counting systems, belt conveyors for drug packaging, automatic systems for mixing and dispensing drugs, cold rooms for storing drugs at different temperatures, etc.

The company provided customs clearance, terminal handling at the airport of departure, freight forwarding and last mile services.

Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr