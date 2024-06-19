FESCO Adds Capacity to India Service

FESCO Transport Group has increased the capacity of its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service between India and Russia by 24% to 2,129 TEU, the Group said in a statement.

The Group has put into the service its 1,080 TEU “FESCO Askold” container ship replacing a smaller capacity vessel. Also, the 1,049 TEU “FESCO Ekaterina” continues to serve FIL-W.

The “FESCO Askold” left Nhava Sheva in India on June 18 setting sail for Mundra and, after loading will go to Novorossiysk via the Suez.

FESCO launched FESCO Indian Line West in February 2023. The transit time from India to Novorossiysk makes some 16 days with a fortnightly frequency.

FESCO Indian Line West is connected via feeder services to other ports in India including Calcutta, Tuticorin and Chennai as well as with Jebel Ali in the UAE, Chattogram in Bangladesh, Karachi in Pakistan and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

