SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
FESCO довела объем контейнерного парка до 200+ тыс. TEU
27.12.2024

FESCO Expands Container Fleet to 200,000+ TEU

    • The container fleet operated by FESCO Transport Group has exceeded 200 thousand units, the Group said in a statement noting that it is an all-time record for it.

    Two yeas ago, at the end of 2022, the Group operated a fleet of some 130 thousand TEU. Since then, its container fleet grew more than 55%.

    This year, FESCO acquired 6 thousand 20’ units and 10 thousand 40’ units totaling 26 thousand TEU.

    The number of fitting platforms operated by the Group reached almost 15 thousand, also a historical record for FESCO.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.01.2024
    FESCO Adds Second Vessel to FESCO Indian Line West Service
    FESCO has deployed a second vessel in its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service […]
    FESCO IndiaService
    0
    08.05.2024
    Russian Railways’ Laden Container Traffic Up 9.4% YoY in January-April 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 9.4% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    18.06.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 7.7% YoY in May 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 9.1% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-May […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    16.09.2024
    Block Train from Vladivostok to Togliatti Launched
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a new block train from Vladivostok in the Russian […]
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0
    27.04.2024
    Modul Builds Bulk Containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
    Modul has built eight special purpose bulk containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg. The […]
    Dry bulkModulSea Port of Saint-PetersburgContainers
    0
    20.06.2024
    FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    FESCO Transport Group has increased the capacity of its FESCO Saint-Petersburg Kaliningrad Line (FSKL) […]
    FESCO KaliningradServiceUpgrade
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    27.12.2024 FESCO Expands Container Fleet to 200,000+ TEU
    27.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 42.7% in November
    26.12.2024 Container Terminal at Grozny Inaugurated
    26.12.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 33.9% in November 2024
    23.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 31% in November 2024
    19.12.2024 FESCO Establishes Viet Nam Subsidiary
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.12.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    18.12.2024 Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut
    17.12.2024 Russia and Azerbaijan Discuss Measures to Prevent Caspian from Shallowing
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •