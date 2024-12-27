FESCO Expands Container Fleet to 200,000+ TEU

The container fleet operated by FESCO Transport Group has exceeded 200 thousand units, the Group said in a statement noting that it is an all-time record for it.

Two yeas ago, at the end of 2022, the Group operated a fleet of some 130 thousand TEU. Since then, its container fleet grew more than 55%.

This year, FESCO acquired 6 thousand 20’ units and 10 thousand 40’ units totaling 26 thousand TEU.

The number of fitting platforms operated by the Group reached almost 15 thousand, also a historical record for FESCO.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO