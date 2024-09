September 18, Far Eastern Railway, a regional branch of Russian Railways, set a new record loading 4,633 TEU during 24 hours, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

The previous record made 4,597 TEU loaded at the stations and terminals of Far Eastern Railway.

The result was achieved due to implementing new container transportation technologies and improving the efficiency of cooperation between all the parties of the process, Russian Railways noted.

Photo: Russian Railways