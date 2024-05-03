FESCO and GeoTour Logistics Hunchun to cooperate in Primorie 2 Transport Corridor

FESCO Integrated Transport, part of Transport Group, and GeoTour Logistics Hunchun have signed a memorandum on developing container transportation by the Primorie 2 international transport corridor.

The parties intend to launch a container service from Hunchun in China’s Jilin Province via Russian Far East sea port to Shanghai, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other ports in China and back.

The service is aimed mainly for food products, grans and cereals, timber and woodwork, consumer goods, chemicals, mineral products, etc.

FESCO will provide containers and fitting platforms, organize multimodal shipments using railway and maritime transport, and offer freight forwarding services.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO