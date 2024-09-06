SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO станет логистическим партнером маркетплейса по оптовой продаже рыбы FishStat
06.09.2024

FESCO Partners with FishStat Marketplace

    • FESCO Transport Group will be a logistics partner of the FishStat B2B marketplace specializing in trading in wholesale fish and seafood.

    The parties signed a memorandum on cooperation at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this week, FESCO said in a statement.

    On the part of FESCO, logistics solutions will be provided by Dalreftrans, a reefer operator, part of FESCO Group.

    Dalreftrans will study the options to provide FishStat sellers and buyers with reefer transportation services, both inside Russia and to foreign markets including East and Southeast Asia, North Africa and Middle East using FESCO’s regular railway, maritime and intermodal services.

    The parties also intend to cooperate in developing a roadmap for seamless paperwork for reefer container transportation on the basis of FishStat platform.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


