FESCO и Индийский деловой альянс договорились о реализации транспортно-логистических проектов
21.03.2024

FESCO Establishes Cooperation with Indian Business Alliance

    • FESCO Transport Group and Indian Business Alliance have concluded an agreement aimed at developing common transport and logistics projects in India and Russia.

    The document was signed by FESCO President Andrey Severilov and Indian Business Alliance President Sammy Kotwani at TransRussia 2024 international transport and logistics exhibition in Moscow this week.

    To build mutually beneficial cooperation and reach the targets set by the agreement, the parties will undertake a study into the cargo flows of the two countries’ major trade partners as well as those of India’s trade partners in Russia.

    The partners also agreed to cooperate in participation in international business events and assist each other in establishing new business contacts and in searching for business partners.

    FESCO expects that the partnership will help develop the company’s shipping services that call at India’s ports of Nhava Sheva and Mundra.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


