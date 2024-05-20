New Route for Russia – China Meat Shuttle Train

FESCO Transport Group and Russian Export Center (VEB.RF Group) have launched a new route of the Meat Shuttle block train from Russia to China, FESCO said in a statement.

The first route carrying 40’ reefer containers laden with464 tons of beef produced by Miratorg Agroholding ran on May 2 from Bryansk heading for the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing between Russia and China.

There, the containers will be loaded onto Chinese Railways’ rolling stock and transported to Shanghai. The transit time is expected to make 20-25 days.

With the new block train, shippers can choose between three routes of the Meat Shuttle service from Russia to China, by sea from Vladivostok and St. Petersburg and via land-based border crossings.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO