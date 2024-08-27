SeaNews Information&Consulting
27.08.2024

FESCO Starts Carrying Soybean Oil to China in Flexi Tanks

    • FESCO Transport Group has started delivering soybean oil in containers equipped with flexi tanks from the Orel region to China by its FESCO Agro service.

    Soybean oil is stuffed into 20’ containers at an oil extraction plant of one of Russia’s major agricultural companies and trucked to the railway station.

    From there, soybean oil in flexi tanks is carried on board a block train to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, and loaded on board the company’s container vessel deployed in FESCO China Express and shipped to Xingang in China.

    The first shipment of 200 tons of soybean oil was dispatched from the Orel region in July and was to arrive at China on August 26 with an overall transit time of 35 days.

    By the end of October, FESCO is to deliver 137 TEU (some 3,000 tons of soybean oil) to China.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




