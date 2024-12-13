SeaNews Information&Consulting
Морской контейнерный сервис между Новороссийском и кенийским портом Момбаса
13.12.2024

FESCO Adds Kenya Link to Its Indian Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a container service between Novorossiysk in Russia and Mombasa in Kenya, the Group said in a statement.

    Containers designated for Mombasa will be carried by FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) to Mundra and relayed onto the Group’s partner’s feeder vessels for delivery to the African port.

    Cargo from Mombasa will be delivered with transshipment via Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates which is al part of the FIL-W rotation.

    The transit time between Kenya and Novorossiysk will make some 43 days. Exports will consist mainly of construction materials, fertilizers, metal and polymer products, sawn goods and woodwork, paper and pulp. Imports will include tea, coffee, nuts and other agri products.

    The first shipment of tea is being loaded at Mombasa for delivery to Novorossiysk.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


