Regular LCL Service from Shanghai to St. Petersburg

FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular deep sea LCL service from Shanghai to St. Petersburg, the Group has announced.

LCL containers are carried by the Group’s regular FESCO Baltorient Line, which links ports in China and India with St. Petersburg via the Suez.

The transit time from Shanghai to St. Petersburg is about 45 days with an average service frequency once in two weeks.

The first LCL container laden with part for household appliances was delivered from Shanghai to St. Petersburg on August 6.

