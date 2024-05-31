SeaNews Information&Consulting
Новый LCL сервис из Индии
31.05.2024

Ruscon Launches LCL Service from India

    • Ruscon, part of Delo Group,, is launching a regular LCL service from India to Russia, the Group said in a statement.

    Containers are shipped from Nhava Sheva in India to Delo’s terminal in Novorossiysk. At the Group’s deconsolidation warehouse, cargo is distributed for delivery to customers by rail or road. Ruscon Broker, also part of Delo Group, on request assists with customs clearance of goods.

    The transit time from India to Russia is 20-25 days, the service frequency is weekly. The service is designed for a wide range of commodities, the minimal shipment is just 1 kilogram. The first LCL shipment is scheduled for early June 2024.

    The new regular service helps develop efficient logistics connections between the two countries and offers new opportunities for medium and smaller businesses in Russia and India, Andrey Chernyshev, First VP, Ruscon, commented.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


