SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
FESCO добавила к индийским сервисам фидер из ОАЭ
28.05.2024

FESCO Adds UAE Feeder to Indian Services

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a service from Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates to Russia with transshipment via Mundra in India, the Group said in a statement.

    Containers delivered by feeder vessels from Jebel Ali twice a week are relayed onto FESCO-operated fortnightly deep sea services FESCO Indian Line West to Novorossiysk and FESCO Baltorient Line to St. Petersburg.

    Imports from the UAE will consist mainly of household appliances and electronic devices, while exports will include timber and woodwork and agri products.

    The first shipment from Jebel Ali for Novorossiysk was loaded on May 23. The expected transit time is about 25 days.

    From Novorossiysk, cargo can be delivered by FESCO Baltorient Line train service to Bely Rast transport and logistics center in Moscow region.

    From there, cargo can be sent to Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and other cities in Russia. FESCO also -offers customs clearance and road delivery to customers’ warehouse.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    28.02.2024
    Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has increased the speed of handling block trains at the Universal […]
    Block trainFESCO ModernizationVladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    0
    14.02.2024
    FESCO Offers Substitute for Bananas from Ecuador
    FESCO Transport Group is ready to substitute bananas delivered to Russia from Ecuador with […]
    BananasEcuadorFESCO Reefer
    0
    22.03.2024
    FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service
    FESCO Transport Group has added new feeder connections to Calcutta, Tuticorin and Chennai to […]
    Feeder serviceFESCO India
    0
    26.04.2024
    FESCO Adds “Kapitan Maslov” Container Vessel to Fleet
    FESCO Transport Group has added the new 2,471 TEU “Kapitan Maslov” container ship to […]
    Container vesselFESCO Newbuilding
    0
    25.03.2024
    FESCO to Transport HAIMA Cars and Parts to Russia and CIS
    FESCO Transport Group and MVL AUTO, an official distributor of HAIMA cars in Russia, […]
    AgreementAutomotiveFESCO Haima
    0
    27.04.2024
    FESCO Posts Operational and Financial Results for 2023
    FESCO Transport Group has published its operational and financial IFRS results for 2023. Revenue […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023FESCO IFRSFinance
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.05.2024 FESCO Adds UAE Feeder to Indian Services
    27.05.2024 Full Block Train from Volga Region to China
    24.05.2024 Largest Dry Port in Russian Far East to Be Built by End of 2027
    22.05.2024 TransContainer’s Novosibirsk Terminal Modernization Project to Get Budget Support
    21.05.2024 Ruscon Launches Block Train for Imports from China
    21.05.2024 New Service Links St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    06.05.2024 Russia Suspends Sugar Exports
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •