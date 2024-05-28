FESCO Adds UAE Feeder to Indian Services

FESCO Transport Group has launched a service from Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates to Russia with transshipment via Mundra in India, the Group said in a statement.

Containers delivered by feeder vessels from Jebel Ali twice a week are relayed onto FESCO-operated fortnightly deep sea services FESCO Indian Line West to Novorossiysk and FESCO Baltorient Line to St. Petersburg.

Imports from the UAE will consist mainly of household appliances and electronic devices, while exports will include timber and woodwork and agri products.

The first shipment from Jebel Ali for Novorossiysk was loaded on May 23. The expected transit time is about 25 days.

From Novorossiysk, cargo can be delivered by FESCO Baltorient Line train service to Bely Rast transport and logistics center in Moscow region.

From there, cargo can be sent to Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and other cities in Russia. FESCO also -offers customs clearance and road delivery to customers’ warehouse.

