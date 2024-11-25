SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Обновленный морской сервис из портов Китая в Новороссийск
25.11.2024

FESCO Upgrades China – Novo Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of its upgraded FESCO Black Sea Service (FBSS) that will now link Chinese ports to Novorossiysk via Suez.

    The port rotation is: Nansha – Rizhao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Novorossiysk and back. One FESCO-operated 1,660 TEU container vessel is deployed with a monthly frequency. Next year, FESCO intends to add a second container ship of a similar capacity.

    The transit time from China to Novorossiysk makes about 25 days.

    Import will consist mainly of consumer goods, cars and parts, and export will include timber and woodwork, pulp and paper, non-hazardous chemical products, fertilizers, agri products, and reefers.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.01.2024
    FESCO Adds Second Vessel to FESCO Indian Line West Service
    FESCO has deployed a second vessel in its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service […]
    FESCO IndiaService
    0
    16.01.2024
    11 New RTG Cranes for Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    FESCO Transport Group has acquired eleven new RTH cranes for its Vladivostok Commercial Sea […]
    CraneFESCO Vladivostok Commercial Sea PortZPMC
    0
    26.04.2024
    FESCO Adds “Kapitan Maslov” Container Vessel to Fleet
    FESCO Transport Group has added the new 2,471 TEU “Kapitan Maslov” container ship to […]
    Container vesselFESCO Newbuilding
    0
    13.03.2024
    FESCO Sends First Train from Kazan to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train from Kazan to Vladivostok in […]
    Block trainFESCO KazanVladivostok
    0
    28.08.2024
    Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 7 Months 2024
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 23.8 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ChinaCross-borderRussian Railways
    0
    16.09.2024
    Block Train from Vladivostok to Togliatti Launched
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a new block train from Vladivostok in the Russian […]
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.11.2024 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Terminal in Hungary
    25.11.2024 FESCO Upgrades China – Novo Service
    22.11.2024 New Route for Pork from Russia to China
    20.11.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024
    15.11.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.11.2024 Vladimir Putin Appoints Special Representative for North-South Corridor Development
    21.11.2024 Chief of Vyborg Customs Appointed
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •