FESCO Upgrades China – Novo Service

FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of its upgraded FESCO Black Sea Service (FBSS) that will now link Chinese ports to Novorossiysk via Suez.

The port rotation is: Nansha – Rizhao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Novorossiysk and back. One FESCO-operated 1,660 TEU container vessel is deployed with a monthly frequency. Next year, FESCO intends to add a second container ship of a similar capacity.

The transit time from China to Novorossiysk makes about 25 days.

Import will consist mainly of consumer goods, cars and parts, and export will include timber and woodwork, pulp and paper, non-hazardous chemical products, fertilizers, agri products, and reefers.

