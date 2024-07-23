Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030

The mutual trade turnover between Russia and China may reach as much as $300 billion by 2030, RF First Vice Premier Denis Manturov said speaking at the 11th session of the Russia-China Intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation.

‘In 2023, the mutual trade grew by a quarter to make $228 billion. Significantly, more than 90% of the interactions were in national currencies. This year, we are also noting a growth in trade. Speaking of the more remote prospect of 2030, in our estimation, the trade has a potential to increase up to $300 billion,’ the RF Government press office quotes Manturov as saying.

The mechanisms to achieve this goal were outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in their joint statement following the talks on May 16 in Beijing. One of these is the Russia-China Intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation.

‘At present, it has more than 80 projects worth some $200 million in its portfolio. And that portfolio continues to expand. We have agreed to include two new projects worth more than $1.3 billion into the list of important projects. I mean the technical carbon production project in Astrakhan region and railway and industrial infrastructure construction for handling hazardous cargo in the Jewish Autonomous Region,’ Manturov said.

