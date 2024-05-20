Block Train from Moscow Region to China via Kazakhstan

Logistics operator RTSB-RUS and multimodal operator Refagrotrans have launched a direct public rail service from the railway station of Selyatino in Moscow region to Chengdu in China transiting the territory of Kazakhstan.

The service is available not only for shippers exporting large consignments, but also for single-container shippers and offers door delivery to any region in China, RTSB-RUS said in a statement.

The first train left Moscow region in early May, the estimated transit time is three weeks. It is routed via the Alashnkou-Dostyk border crossing on the China-Kazakhstan border and is expected to arrive to China on May 27.

The train carries 28 reefer containers laden with meat by-products and 12 dry containers with cake and sawn goods. The expected cargo nomenclature for the block train includes carbon black, paper and pulp products, plywood, veneer, sawn goods, drinks, confectionery, ice cream, baby food, honey, nuts, mushrooms, cheese, meat and meat products, fish and seafood, and other commodities.

