Railway Traffic to China Growing

Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 20.2 mn tons during the first half of 2024 year-on-year, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

Import from Chine increased 3.6% to make 1.4 mn tons, while export grew 20% to 18.8 mn tons.

Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 10.1 mn tons, up 12.75 year-on-year, including 3.7 mn tons of coal, up 35.1%, 2.3 mn tons of iron ore, up 21.1%, and 1.2 mn tons of timber and logs, level with the previous year’s figure.

Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing checkpoint made 4.1 mn tons, up 1.1% year-on-year including 1.7 mn tons of coal, up 1.7-fold, and 1.4 mn tons od timber and logs, down 5.4%.

Export traffic via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing checkpoint doubled to make 2.6 mn tons including 1.4 mn tons of coal, up almost twice, and 797 thousand tons of iron ore, up two-fold.

Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing checkpoint amounted to 1.8 mn tons, up 36.3% year-on-year consisting mainly of cloal (1.7 mn tons, up 35.2%).

