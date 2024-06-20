SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
20.06.2024

Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2024: Liquid Chemicals Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    02.02.2024
    Russian Railways See Freight Decline in January 2024, Quote Bad Weather
    In January 2024, Russian Railways loaded 94.8 mn tons of cargo, down 4.3% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTRussian RailwaysCargo
    0
    28.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 13, 2023
    At the beginning of week 13, freight rates in Azov-Black Sea region continued to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    02.04.2024
    Grain Export via Russia’s Black Sea Terminals Up 16.5% YoY in Q1 2024
    In January-March 2024, Russia’s deep water ports in the Black Sea handled 8.5 mn […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportgrainsBlack Sea
    0
    06.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2023 Down 64.7%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in December 2023 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    05.03.2024
    Russian Railways Post 2.9% YoY Decline in January-February 2024
    In January-February 2024, Russian Railways loaded 190.7 mn tons of cargo, down 2.9% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTRussian Railways
    0
    21.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 12, 2023
    On week 12, the trend in the Azov and Black Sea region has changed […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.06.2024 FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    19.06.2024 FESCO Adds Capacity to India Service
    19.06.2024 Intermodal Service Links Novosibirsk and Yakutia
    18.06.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2024
    17.06.2024 TransContainer to Invest 1.6 Billion into Terminal Equipment
    17.06.2024 FESCO Starts Northern Supply Programme for Chukotka
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •