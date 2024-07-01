Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk

Delo Group has expanded the geography of rapeseed oil exports from Russia to China by launching a rail service from Krasnoyarsk to Shaanxi Province via its own land-based container terminal in Zabaikalsk, the Group said.

The first train carrying of 94 20’ units laden with oil departed from the Group’s terminal at the railway station of Bazaikha in Krasnoyarsk on June 27. The final destination is the station of Xi’an in Shaanxi Province, Central China.

This new land route expands the opportunities for local agricultural producers, reducing transit time and complementing the Group’s existing services via the sea ports in the Russian Far East.

It is planned that further deliveries of agricultural products from the Krasnoyarsk region to China via Zabaikalsk will be organized on a regular basis.

The service is a result of the joint efforts of the Krasnoyarsk regional administration, Delo Group, and Krasnoyarsk Oil Plant, the region’s largest vegetable oil processing enterprise.

In the transportation process, Group’s own equipment is used, with freight forwarding service provided by the holding’s service integrator Ruscon.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group