01.11.2024

LCL Service from Israel to Russia Launched

    • Ruscon, a multimodal transportation operator incorporated into Delo Group, is launching a regular service for delivery of LCL cargo from Israel to Russia, Delo said in a statement.

    Consignments will be consolidated at a warehouse in the port of Haifa and then shipped in standard containers by a regular liner service operated by a partner company to Delo Group’s marine terminal in Novorossiysk.

    Consignments will be de-consolidated at the Group’s own dry terminal in Novorossiysk, and then delivered to Russian regions by services of the Group’s companies. Ruscon will provide customs clearance services on demand.

    The transit time between Israel and Russia is 10 days. The service frequency is twice a month.

    “The service is focused on an extensive range of goods, including dangerous goods and chemical products. We expect that it will enable businesses in the e-commerce segment to open up the possibility of efficient and reliable transportation of small shipments from Israel,” said Ruscon’s head Sergey Beryozkin.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


