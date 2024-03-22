Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China

Ruscon, part of Delo Group, and Zabaikalsky Agroholding have agreed to develop containerized transportation of agricultural products from Russia to China, Delo said in a statement.

A memorandum to this effect was signed by Andrey Chernyshev, First VP of Ruscon, and Viktor Ten, founder of Zabaikalsky Agroholding, at TransRussia 2024 international transport and logistics exhibition in Moscow.

The parties agreed to develop multimodal containerized transportation of agriproducts from Siberia and Central Russia to China via Russian Far East ports and landside railway border crossings.

According to Chernyshev, containerized transportation of agriproducts to China is gaining popularity.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group