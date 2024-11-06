SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый таможенный склад в Москве
06.11.2024

Ruscon Inaugurates Additional Customs Bonded Warehouse in Moscow

    • Ruscon, a multimodal transport operator incorporated into Delo Group, has opened an additional customs warehouse with an area of over 1,400 square meters at its own site at Transport and Logistics Container Terminal LLC (TLCT) in Moscow.

    The launch of the new warehouse provides customers with increased opportunities: labeling of goods for their tracking in the “Honest Mark” national system, placement of cargoes for a longer period of time compared to a temporary storage warehouse, Delo said in a statement.

    Labeling is carried out on automatic and manual lines for a wide range of goods: clothing, footwear, perfumes, household chemicals and other consumer goods.

    “The commissioning of the new facility was an essential step in upgrading the customs and logistics infrastructure and providing high-quality services to our customers. Ruscon’s customs business is growing rapidly and offers labeling for a complete range of nomenclatures. From the beginning of 2025, the warehouse facility will start processing radio and electronics goods,” said Ruscon’s head Sergey Berezkin.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.08.2024
    Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow Service Now Fortnightly
    RZD Business Asset carried more than 2,600 TE to Moscow via Nakhodka Commercial Sea […]
    MoscowMultimodalNingbo RZD Business Asset
    0
    02.09.2024
    Delo Group Completes Reorganization of IT Assets
    DeloTech, part of Delo Group, has successfully completed the reorganization process incoroprating ROLIS LLC, […]
    AssetsConsolidationDelo GroupIT
    0
    31.05.2024
    Ruscon Launches LCL Service from India
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, is launching a regular LCL service from India to […]
    Delo GroupIndiaLCLService
    0
    26.03.2024
    Ruscon to Provide Export Logistics Services or Arkhangelsk Paper Mill
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, and Arkhangelsk Paper Mill have agreed to develop export […]
    AgreementArkhangelsk Paper MillDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    07.05.2024
    KSK Sets New Grain Handling Record
    Novorossiysk-based KSK Grain Terminal, part of Delo Group, has set absolute all-Russia monthly record […]
    Delo GroupgrainsRecordКСК
    0
    23.08.2024
    KSK Grain Terminal Implements E-Waybills
    KSK Grain Terminal, part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring holding of Delo Group, has announced […]
    Delo GroupWaybillE-documents
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    01.11.2024 LCL Service from Israel to Russia Launched
    30.10.2024 Global Ports Buys Equipment for Moby Dik Terminal
    28.10.2024 FESCO Adds Containership to Fleet
    28.10.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 16% in September 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •