Ruscon Inaugurates Additional Customs Bonded Warehouse in Moscow

Ruscon, a multimodal transport operator incorporated into Delo Group, has opened an additional customs warehouse with an area of over 1,400 square meters at its own site at Transport and Logistics Container Terminal LLC (TLCT) in Moscow.

The launch of the new warehouse provides customers with increased opportunities: labeling of goods for their tracking in the “Honest Mark” national system, placement of cargoes for a longer period of time compared to a temporary storage warehouse, Delo said in a statement.

Labeling is carried out on automatic and manual lines for a wide range of goods: clothing, footwear, perfumes, household chemicals and other consumer goods.

“The commissioning of the new facility was an essential step in upgrading the customs and logistics infrastructure and providing high-quality services to our customers. Ruscon’s customs business is growing rapidly and offers labeling for a complete range of nomenclatures. From the beginning of 2025, the warehouse facility will start processing radio and electronics goods,” said Ruscon’s head Sergey Berezkin.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group