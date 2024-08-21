SeaNews Information&Consulting
НУТЭП сможет обрабатывать 1 млн TEU в год
21.08.2024

NUTEP Capacity to Be Expanded to Handle Million TEU

    • Delo Group’s stevedoring holding DeloPorts has started the reconstruction of deep-water berth No38 as part of the project to increase the capacity of its NUTEP container terminal in Novorossiysk, Delo said in a statement. The reconstruction, when completed, will increase NUTEP’s throughput capacity by 300 thousand TEU, up to 1 million TEU per year.

    The construction work will be carried out with no interruption to the operating cycle and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

    The reconstruction will lengthen the berth front and create additional storage areas. After the reconstruction, the berth length will increase from the current 390 to 600 meters, the berth storage capacity will grow from 3,080 TEU to 4,830 TEU, and the area will increase from 4 to 6.4 hectares.

    Deep-water berth No 38 was commissioned in 2019. It enabled the terminal’s throughput capacity to be doubled to 700,000 TEU. The total investment in the project amounted to $125 million.

    “The extension of berth No.38 and, hence, the increase in the capacity of the container terminal will not only enable us to deliver a higher quality service to customers in the face of growing demand, but to form a safety margin for the future as well,” said DeloPorts CEO Igor Yakovenko.

    NUTEP was established in 1994, and became part Delo Group of companies in 2002. The terminal handles containerized, general and ro-ro cargo in the port of Novorossiysk. It is equipped with advanced high-tech equipment and has a direct automobile access to the M-4 Don federal highway. The container throughput of the terminal in 2023 amounted to 602.5 thousand TEU growing 3.4% year-on-year.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


  •  




