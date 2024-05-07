SeaNews Information&Consulting
КСК обработал более миллиона тонн зерна в апреле
07.05.2024

KSK Sets New Grain Handling Record

    • Novorossiysk-based KSK Grain Terminal, part of Delo Group, has set absolute all-Russia monthly record handling more than a million tons of grain in April 2024, Delo said in a statement.

    The previous record volume amounting to 900 thousand tons was handled in February this year. In 2023, throughput via KSK made 8.2 million tons, up 37% year-on-year.

    The increase in handling volume is due to the improved loading speed achieved thanks to the infrastructure modernization and capacity expansion, Delo explained.

    The storage facilities capacity was increased to 220 thousand tons during the past years, and in 2023 KSK put into operation a third shiploader.

    Delo Group handles grain via Novorossiysk since 2007. KSK is a green field project with an investment exceeding $500 million.

    Earlier, Delo founder and Chairman Sergey Shisharev said the terminal capacity is to be expanded from the current 9 million tons to 10.5 million tons.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


