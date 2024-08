Rosatom State Corporation has announced the start of a public discussion of the project documentation for the construction of an oil berth in the Ulysses Bay in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.

According to Rosatom, the berth is designed to serve tankers up to 22,000 dwt that will deliver fuel to the Magadan region.

The customer is Niko-Oil DV, the contractor under the project is Istok Engineering and construction company, poart of Rosatom.

Photo: Primorsky Kray government press office