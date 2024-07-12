Third Stage of Korsakov Port Reconstruction Approved

The Main Department of State Expertise of the Russian Federation has studied the project calculations for stage three of the port infrastructure reconstruction in Korsakov, Sakhalin, and approved of it, the press office of the Department said.

The project envisages reconstructing the existing bridge on the intra-area road that connects the South cargo area with the shore. This will improve the transport accessibility and provide for cargo delivery to Berths No1-4 of the Southern area. The project also envisages the reconstruction of the existing shore reinforcement structure.

The refurbished infrastructure will give an impulse for the economic development of the Sakhalin region, the Main Department of State Expertise said.

The reconstruction project was developed by Trabsportnoe Proektirovenie, with Rosmorport acting as the developer.

Photo: Sakhalin region government web portal