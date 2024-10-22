DeloPorts Posts Q3 and 9M 2024 Operational Results

DeloPorts, the stevedoring holding of Delo Group that manages the Group’s terminal assets in Novorossiysk, has published its operating results for Q3 and 9M 2024.

Grain handling at KSC terminal in Q3 2024 grew by 15% year-on-year to 2.6 mn tons. During the 9 months of 2024, the terminal handled 7.6 mn tons, up by 20.1% year-on-year.

With grain exports rising, the terminal’s unique infrastructure is in high demand, and transshipment growth was driven by the systematic implementation of investment and operational efficiency projects implemented over the past few years, Delo said.

The Group’s Novorossiysk-based NUTEP container terminal increased container turnover by 3.6% year-on-year to 126 thousand TEU in Q3 2024. The 9 months’ result remained much at the high level of 2023 majing 453 thousand TEU (-1.6% year-on-year).

The container turnover via the terminal in 2024 was influenced by modernization works and delivery of new equipment to ensure a higher degree of service and further growth of cargo turnover in the future, the Group said.

“The well-timed implementation of investment projects has allowed DeloPorts to strengthen its market position in the fast-changing environment in 2024, but also over the past few years to become a firm leader in container and grain transshipment in the Russian Federation. We recognize the longer-term potential of the market and intend to keep increasing capacity and offering our customers top-class service in integration with other assets of Delo Group,” said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts.

