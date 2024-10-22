SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Операционные показатели «ДелоПортс», 3 квартал и 9 месяцев 2024
22.10.2024

DeloPorts Posts Q3 and 9M 2024 Operational Results

    • DeloPorts, the stevedoring holding of Delo Group that manages the Group’s terminal assets in Novorossiysk, has published its operating results for Q3 and 9M 2024.

    Grain handling at KSC terminal in Q3 2024 grew by 15% year-on-year to 2.6 mn tons. During the 9 months of 2024, the terminal handled 7.6 mn tons, up by 20.1% year-on-year.

    With grain exports rising, the terminal’s unique infrastructure is in high demand, and transshipment growth was driven by the systematic implementation of investment and operational efficiency projects implemented over the past few years, Delo said.

    The Group’s Novorossiysk-based NUTEP container terminal increased container turnover by 3.6% year-on-year to 126 thousand TEU in Q3 2024. The 9 months’ result remained much at the high level of 2023 majing 453 thousand TEU (-1.6% year-on-year).

    The container turnover via the terminal in 2024 was influenced by modernization works and delivery of new equipment to ensure a higher degree of service and further growth of cargo turnover in the future, the Group said.

    “The well-timed implementation of investment projects has allowed DeloPorts to strengthen its market position in the fast-changing environment in 2024, but also over the past few years to become a firm leader in container and grain transshipment in the Russian Federation. We recognize the longer-term potential of the market and intend to keep increasing capacity and offering our customers top-class service in integration with other assets of Delo Group,” said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts.

    Photo: Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.05.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 22, 2023
    On week 22, there is a trend for lower freight rates in the Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    09.08.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 32, 2023
    On week 32, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain at […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    08.07.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 12.9% YoY in May 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    08.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 6, 2023
    On week 6, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    26.04.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 59.4%-fold in March 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in March 2024 surged by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    29.08.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 35, 2023
    On week 35, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.10.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 7% in September 2024
    21.10.2024 New Block Train from Syktyvkar to Vladivostok
    15.10.2024 Ruscon and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Export Expansion
    14.10.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 7.8% YoY in January-September 2024
    11.10.2024 New Block Train from Chengdu to Moscow via Mongolia
    10.10.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 8.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •