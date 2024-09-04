SeaNews Information&Consulting
Финансы РЖД по МСФО за первое полугодие 2024
04.09.2024

Russian Railways Post Larger Earnings, Smaller Profit for H1 2024

    • Russian Railways have published interim consolidated IFRS report for the first half of 2024.

    The company’s aggregate earnings including those of its 94 subsidiaries amounted to 1,598.9 bn rubles ($17.8 bn), up 8.5% year-on-year. This figure includes earnings on cargo transportation and infrastructure, up 6.8% to 1,193 bn rubles ($13.3 bn), and earnings on passenger transportation, up 10.8% to 185.1 bn rubles ($2.06 bn).

    Operational expense increased 9.7% year-on-year to 1,344 bn rubles ($14.9 bn).

    Operational profit increased 2.8% to 254.9 bn rubles ($2.8 bn), while net profit declined 11.4% to 114.1 bn rubles ($1.3 bn).

    The net debt / EBITDA ratio for the past 12 months made 3x.

    Photo: Russian Railways


