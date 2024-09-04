Russian Railways Post Larger Earnings, Smaller Profit for H1 2024

Russian Railways have published interim consolidated IFRS report for the first half of 2024.

The company’s aggregate earnings including those of its 94 subsidiaries amounted to 1,598.9 bn rubles ($17.8 bn), up 8.5% year-on-year. This figure includes earnings on cargo transportation and infrastructure, up 6.8% to 1,193 bn rubles ($13.3 bn), and earnings on passenger transportation, up 10.8% to 185.1 bn rubles ($2.06 bn).

Operational expense increased 9.7% year-on-year to 1,344 bn rubles ($14.9 bn).

Operational profit increased 2.8% to 254.9 bn rubles ($2.8 bn), while net profit declined 11.4% to 114.1 bn rubles ($1.3 bn).

The net debt / EBITDA ratio for the past 12 months made 3x.

