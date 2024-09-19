Russia – EU Trade Turnover Grows MoM in July 2024

In January-July 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 29.1% year-on-year down to 39.8 bn euro.

According to Eurostat, while exports from EU countries to Russia were down 18.7% during the period under report to 19.1 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 36.6% down to 20.7 bn euro.

In July 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia was level with July 2023 and up 25% month-on-month making 3 bn euro. Imports from Russia into the EU declined 9.1% year-on-year and increased by 20% month-on-month to 3 bn euro in July 2024.

Photo: public source