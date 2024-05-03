SeaNews Information&Consulting
03.05.2024

Rail Service from Moscow to Kazakhstan

    • Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a new railway container service from Moscow region to Kazakhstan, Delo said in a statement.

    Depending on the customer’s wish, containers can be loaded at Silikatnaya, Kresty, or Selyatino railway stations in Russia and delivered to either Almaty-1 or Sorokovaya (Astana) in Kazakhstan.

    The transit time is four days, the service frequency is twice a month to be expanded to four times a month.

    The first train delivered pulp, construction materials, metal products, furniture and perfumery.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


