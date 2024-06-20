SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 25, 2024
20.06.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 25, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 12.5% year-on-year in April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    01.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    In January 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 11.2 thousand TEU, down 8.3% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    15.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    On week 7, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    08.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 6, 2023
    On week 6, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    15.01.2024
    Russia Exports Almost 30 Million Tons of Grain via Black Sea in 2023
    During 2023, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled some 29.6 mn tons […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Black seaExportgrains
    0
    21.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 12, 2023
    On week 12, the trend in the Azov and Black Sea region has changed […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.06.2024 FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    19.06.2024 FESCO Adds Capacity to India Service
    19.06.2024 Intermodal Service Links Novosibirsk and Yakutia
    18.06.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2024
    17.06.2024 TransContainer to Invest 1.6 Billion into Terminal Equipment
    17.06.2024 FESCO Starts Northern Supply Programme for Chukotka
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •