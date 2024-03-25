SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO повезет из Китая в Россию и СНГ автомобили и машинокомплекты HAIMA
25.03.2024

FESCO to Transport HAIMA Cars and Parts to Russian and CIS

    • FESCO Transport Group and MVL AUTO, an official distributor of HAIMA cars in Russia, have reached an agreement on intermodal and railway transportation of the brand’s cars and parts from China to Russian and CIS countries.

    The document was signed at TransRussia 2024 international transport and logistics exhibition in Moscow.

    The parties agreed to develop optimal logistics solutions for transporting HAIMA products to Russia via Vladivostok and land border crossing points using FESCO’s intermodal and railway services.

    The partners also intend to work on supply chain management for localization of HAIMA cars manufacturing in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




