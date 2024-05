Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a regular railway service for imports from Xian in China to the station of Kresty in Moscow region.

The transit time is 20-25 days with a service fortnightly frequency to be upgraded to weekly depending on the demand.

The service is aimed for a wide range of imported commodities. The first train has delivered container laden with automotive and consumer goods and chemical products.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group