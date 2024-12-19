FESCO Establishes Viet Nam Subsidiary

FESCO Transport Group has established a subsidiary in Viet Nam in order to develop maritime and intermodal container service in Southeast Asia.

The new company branded DBF Logistics Vietnam has two full-function offices in Ho Shi Minh and Haiphong and a commercial office in Hanoi.

The subsidiary will be engaged in developing FESCO’s services in Viet Nam including FESCO Vietnam Direct Line between Vladivostok, Haiphong and Ho Shi Minh and FESCO Intra Asia Service between Ho Shi Minh and Port Klang in Malaysia.

DBF Logistics Vietnam will act as cargo and ship agency and assist FESCO’s customers with booking, provide trucking in Viet Nam and offer freight forwarding and consolidation services.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO