FESCO приняла контейнеровоз «Капитан Малахов»
28.10.2024

FESCO Adds Containership to Fleet

    • FESCO Transport Group has added the containership “Kapitan Malakhov” to its fleet, the Group said in a statement. The vessel is named after Captain Nikolay Malakhov, who was head of Far Eastern Shipping Cmpany during 1959-1964.

    The “Kapitan Malakhov” is a sistership of the “FESCO Tatarstan”. The 8,203 dwt, 129.6 m LOA and 20.6 m beam vessel has a capacity of 698 TEU and is operated by a crew of 16.

    The “Kapitan Malakhov” will set on her maiden voyage from Busan in South Korea to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, per of FESCO.

    FESCO will deploy the new vessel in its coastal FESCO Korsakov Direct Line between Vladivostok and Korsakov on the island of Sakhalin.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


