Sakhalin Port Project Receives Approval

A project to build a multifunctional port on the island of Sakhalin has been approved by the Main Department of state expertise, the Department said in a statement.

The new cargo area in Poronaisk Port will comprise state of the art infrastructure including terminals to handle oil, coal, and condensed gas and a bunkering facility.

The overall annual capacity of the new port is to make 14 mn tons including 5.5 mn tons of oil, 5 mn tons of coal, and 2.8 mn tons of condensed gas.

The project envisages dredging the port basin and the fairway, and building a breakwater and maritime safety objects.

The project is being developed under a concession agreement concluded in 2021 between the investor and the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot).

Photo: Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport