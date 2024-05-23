Rosatom Directors on FESCO Board

On May 21, an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Far Eastern Shipping Company JSC, the parent company of FESCO Transport Group, was held.

The shareholders elected the new Company Board and looked into other issues on the agenda in absentia, FESCO said in a statement.

Nine members were elected to the Board of directors of the company, most of them represent Rosatom State Corporation. In November 2023, RF President Vladimir Putin signed an order to transfer the shares of Far Eastern Shipping Company to Rosatom State Corporation.

The shareholders also approved of the new version of the Company Charter and voted in favour of Far Eastern Shipping Company joining the Union of Transport Workers of Russia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

