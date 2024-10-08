FESCO Launches Service for Fashion Industry

FESCO Transport Group has launched an integrated logistics service FESCO Fashion for clothes, textile and footwear import from China, Turkey and Bangladesh and SE Asia countries to Russia.

The service is based FESCO-operated regular shipping and intermodal services utilizing the Group’s assets. This, FESCO said, will allow of controlling all the stages of delivery and guarantee rhythmic supply.

FESCO Fashion offers several route options to choose from, via Vladivostok, St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk ports, or via overland border crossings. The service also includes an option for delivery by rail or road to any destination in Russia.

FESCO Fashion also offers consolidation of goods from several suppliers at the Group’s sites in ports in China, Viet Nam and other Asian countries, and additional services including quality checkup, labeling and customs clearance.

For urgent delivery FESCO Fashion provides direct air delivery or multimodal options combining sea shipping from Asian ports to Vladivostok and air freight to the final destination.

Photo: apparelcn.com