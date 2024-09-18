FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali

FESCO Transport Group has made the first direct call at the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates in its FESCO Indian Line West.

The “FESCO Askold” container vessel arrived at Jebel Ali on September 17 and left the next day after loading more than 150 TEU laden with household appliances, car parts, clothes, footwear and cosmetics.

The ETA at Novorossiysk is September 29. The next direct vessel call at Jebel Ali is scheduled in early October.

FESCO Indian Line West between Novorossiysk in Russia and Mundra and Nhava Sheva in India via the Suez operates on a fortnightly basis with two vessels.

It has feeder connections to Kolkata, Tuticorin and Chennai in India, Jebel Ali in the UAE, Chattogram in Bangladesh, Karachi in Pakistan, and Colombo in Sri Lanka with transshipment via Mundra.

Now FESCO is considering including Jebel Ali into the port rotation of the service on a regular basis.

