SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Регулярный контейнерный поезд Санкт-Петербург — Новороссийск
19.03.2024

New Block Train from St. Petersburg to Novorossiysk

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular container train service branded FESCO Baltic Black sea Shuttle (FBBS) from St. Petersburg to Novorossiysk, the Group said in a statement.

    Trains will run from the railway station of St. Petersburg-Finlyandsky arriving at the port of Novorossiysk twice a month. The planned transit time is 5 days.

    The train will carry mainly paper and pulp products and chemicals as well as consumer goods. The planned monthly traffic is 300 TEU.

    The first block train laden with 152 TEU left ST. Petersburg on March 15. The next run is scheduled for March 21.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.03.2024
    First Shipment of Russian Pork to China
    FESCO Transport Group has organized the first intermodal shipment of pork from Russia to […]
    ChinaFESCO IntermodalPork
    0
    20.03.2024
    Russia – China “Meat Shuttle” to be Launched
    Following the success of their “Fish Shuttle” launched last year, FESCO Transport Group and […]
    FESCO MeatRussian Export CenterReefer logistics
    0
    30.01.2024
    FESCO Adds Second Vessel to FESCO Indian Line West Service
    FESCO has deployed a second vessel in its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service […]
    FESCO IndiaService
    0
    12.03.2024
    Kazakhstan Launches Block Train from Xi’an to Azerbaijan
    On March 11 this year, during the state visit of the President of the […]
    AzerbaijanBlock trainChinaKazakhstan
    0
    17.01.2024
    New Reefer Container Service from Guangzhou to Moscow
    RTSB-RUS has launched a regular service for reefer containers from China to Moscow region […]
    Block trainChinaReeferRTSB-RUS
    0
    18.03.2024
    FESCO Delivers First Banana Shipment from India to Russia
    FESCO Transport Group has delivered the first banana shipment from India to the port […]
    BananasDalrefransFESCO India
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.03.2024 Alfa Bank to Finance Terminal Project in Russian Far East
    20.03.2024 Russia – China “Meat Shuttle” to be Launched
    20.03.2024 FESCO Invites Chinese Partner into Terminal Zabaikalsk Project
    19.03.2024 New Block Train from St. Petersburg to Novorossiysk
    19.03.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.4-fold in February 2024
    18.03.2024 FESCO Delivers First Banana Shipment from India to Russia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •