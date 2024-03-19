New Block Train from St. Petersburg to Novorossiysk

FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular container train service branded FESCO Baltic Black sea Shuttle (FBBS) from St. Petersburg to Novorossiysk, the Group said in a statement.

Trains will run from the railway station of St. Petersburg-Finlyandsky arriving at the port of Novorossiysk twice a month. The planned transit time is 5 days.

The train will carry mainly paper and pulp products and chemicals as well as consumer goods. The planned monthly traffic is 300 TEU.

The first block train laden with 152 TEU left ST. Petersburg on March 15. The next run is scheduled for March 21.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO