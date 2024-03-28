First Crab Shipped from Murmansk to South Korea via Vladivostok

FESCO Transport Group on order from Antey Group has sent the first export designated crab shipment from Murmansk Sea Fishing Port to Busan in South Korea via Vladivostok.

The intermodal delivery is operated by Dalreftrans, a reefer logistics specialist, part of FESCO Group. The shipment consists of 27 40’ reefer units laden with more than 410 tons of crab products made by Antey Sever, part of Antey Group.

On March 27, the containers were sent by rail from Murmansk to Vladivostok. On arrival at Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO Group, the containers will be loaded on board a FESCO-operated vessel to be delivered to Busan in the framework of FESCO Korea Express.

The overall transit time is expected to make some 30 days.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO