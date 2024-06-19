SeaNews Information&Consulting
Интермодальный сервис из Новосибирска в Якутию
19.06.2024

Intermodal Service Links Novosibirsk and Yakutia

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a seasonal intermodal container service from Novosibirsk to Vitim and Lensk in Yakutia, the group said in a statement.

    Containers are first carried by rail from Novosibirsk to the station of Lena in Ust-Kut, Irkutsk Oblast, and then shipped by barge to Vitim and Lensk, both located on the Lena River.

    Most of the cargo is consumer goods and construction materials. The planned service frequency is twice a month with a transit time of some 12 days.

    The service will operate from spring till autumn. The first train carrying 76 TEU arrived at the station of Lena on May 31, and now the containers are being barged to the destination.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


