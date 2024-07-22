Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor

RZD Logistics has completed a project to deliver ceramic tiles made in India from Iran to Kazakhstan by rail via the east branch of the North-South international transport corridor.

The company supplied fitting platforms to the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran for loading 48 20’ units designated for the railway station of Igilik in Kazakhstan. The total weigh of the shipment was 1,248 tons.

Th block train was routed via the Akyaila-Incheburun border crossing checkpoint on the Iran-Turkmenistan border and the Bolashak-Serkhetyaka border crossing checkpoint on the Turlmenista-Kazakhstan border.

After reaching the destination and unloading, the containers were sent to the station Formachevo of the South Urals Railway.

Photo: rail-news.kz