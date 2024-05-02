Kazakhstan, Russia and China Creating New Transport Hub

Kazakhstan’s Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Russia’s Slavtrans-Service JSC and China’s Xian Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd have launched the construction of a new transport and logistics center CRK Terminal at the railway station of Selyatino in Moscow region, KTZ said in a statement.

As part of the ceremonial launch of construction, a container train carrying of 53 containers was sent HUB to HUB from Selyatino station to Xi’an.

The key logistics hub is designed to develop direct transport links between the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Xi’an (PRC), Russia and other countries.

The implementation of the project will provide a number of advantages for transshipment and cargo handling, including for Kazakhstan’s shippers, will have a positive impact on delivery times, and will contribute to medium- and long-term planning of container transportation, KTZ said.

According to KTZ, the volume of China-Russia transit cargo transportation by rail via Kazakhstan amounted to 3.8 million tons in 2023, up 35% year-on-year. In the first quarter of 2024, transit traffic in the China-Russia-China direction remains at the 2023 level at 0.9 million tons.

Photo: courtesy of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC press service