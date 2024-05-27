SeaNews Information&Consulting
Полносоставный контейнерный поезд из Поволжья в Китай
27.05.2024

Full Block Train from Volga Region to China

    • RZD Logistics’ branch in Saratov has sent the first direct block train from the railway station of Orlovka in Volgograd region to Yiwu in Chengxi, China.

    The train carries 62 40’ units laden with packaged carbon black. The train will transit the territory of Kazakhstan and is expected to arrive at the destination in 10 days.

    The project will help exporters in the Volga region to cut both the transit time and logistics costs.

    At present, a second block train to run the new route is being loaded. In addition, the company plans to launch a railway service from Volga region to China via Mongolia.

    Photo; courtesy of RZD Logistics


